Uganda: Makerere Staff Threaten Fresh Strike Over Appointment Irregularities

But University Administration says the joint staff have no say in such appointments.

NATIONAL | Makerere University staff have issued a stern warning, threatening to withdraw their labour once again over what they describe as systemic abuse of employment policy at the institution.

Sources say the decision, coming just barely three month after a similar industrial action ended, follows fear that Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe is widely expected to stampede Senate on Wednesday, and "effectively take away Mugisha's victory to the DVC job".

In May, Professor Anthony Mugisha took home the Senate's approval for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Finance and Administration (DVC-FA), with the recommendation to the University Council for his appointment by the Vice-Chancellor.

However, Mugisha has not been appointed. Instead, Professor Henry Alinaitwe was given an extension into the third year - which is against the university's Human Resources Policy that stipulates two terms of six months renewable only once.

The staff also vowed to strike if attempts are made to force Senate to rescind its recommendation for Prof. Mugisha's appointment.

But Prof Nawangwe has downplayed the contestation from the staff associations, saying they have no say in appointments at that level.

"I have seen this letter, it is immaterial," Prof Nawangwe told the Nile Post.

"Staff associations have no locus in appointments of staff. This matter is being handled in accordance with the law."

The standoff comes just days after the Joint Staff Associations wrote to President Museveni, asking for his intervention in ongoing controversies surrounding appointments at the university.

In their November 27 letter to the President - who serves as the university's Visitor -, the staff said "there is growing anger and dissent between the staff and students at the university due to persistent mismanagement and violation of laws and university policies".

"Qualified staff have been systematically blocked from key positions, creating a culture of favoritism and impunity that affects welfare, motivation, and productivity," they added.

The staff accuse university management of engaging in illegalities, double standards, and impunity in the recruitment of top officials.

In a December 10, 2024 letter to Dr Lorna Magara, the Univercity Council chairperson, the joint staff highlight longstanding grievances, including the failure to substantively fill the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Finance and Administration (DVC/FA), which has reportedly been occupied in an acting capacity for nearly seven years.

"There is gross mismanagement in the appointment of the top managers in the University, characterised by illegalities, double standards, impunity, and abuse of due process," the letter says.

The Joint Staff comprises Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), Makerere Administrative Staff Association (MASA), and the National Union of Educational Institutions (NUEI).

MUASA is led by Dr Robert Kakuru and Assoc Prof Jude Ssempebwa as general secretary, MASA is led by Bennet Magara and Irene Namalende as general secretary, and NUEI has Isaac Okello with Irene Namuddu as the acting general secretary.

All six signed the letter.

The associations allege efforts to undermine the Senate's recommendation to appoint Prof Mugisha to the DVC/FA role.

They claim that the acting tenure of Prof Alinaitwe, which has exceeded three years, violates the university's human resources policy.

"The Joint Staff Associations General Assembly of September 23, 2022 had earlier informed you of the underhand methods that were being used in the appointment of staff, to keep a number of positions filled in acting capacity, and to block qualifying staff from occupying such positions thatings t seemed to be ring-fenced for favored individuals," the notice to Dr Magara reads.

The Nile Post has contacted Dr Magara over the notice.

The associations said various demands for a fair and transparent system in the recruitment of top management officers have been ignored.

They added that since 2022, contenders for key jobs like Dr Frederick Jones Muyodi, Professor Umar Kakumba, Professor Constant Okello-Obura, and Professor John Mango have been affected in various ways.

This latest ultimatum follows recent action by Makerere staff, who had withdrawn their labour over unresolved issues of salary harmonisation.

The Joint Staff Associations emphasise that their patience is running out. They demand immediate action to "restore transparency and adherence" to due process in the university's governance.