Rwanda Extends Opening Hours for Bars, Nightclubs During Festive Season

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced extended operating hours for hospitality activities during the festive season.

The move, outlined in a communiqué released on Tuesday, aims to encourage festive celebrations while maintaining respect for community well-being.

During the course of the festive season, bars, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, and private events are allowed to operate until 2:00 a.m. from Monday to Thursday and all night on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.

The new temporary operating hours take effect on Tuesday, December 10 and will run until January 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Businesses brace for new night-time regulations

Public Notice: Guidelines For Hospitality Activities During This Festive Season. Avis Au Public: Directives pour l'HORECA pendant la période des fêtes de fin d'année. Itangazo: Amasaha Yo Gufungura Ahakorerwa Ubucuruzi Bujyanye N'imyidagaduro Mu Bihe By'iminsi Mikuru Isoza... pic.twitter.com/EuUTN5smhN-- Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) December 10, 2024

ALSO READ: The unending debate on noise pollution: What is the impact on Kigali's nightlife?

RDB emphasized that businesses must self-regulate, but enforcement measures will ensure compliance, holding violators accountable. As Kigali lights up for the season, the message is clear: celebrate responsibly and make the most of these extended hours while keeping safety in mind.

"Noise regulations remain in effect, and establishments are reminded to uphold responsible practices, including refraining from serving alcohol to minors or visibly intoxicated individuals," the RDB said in a communiqué.

In August 2023, the RDB introduced updated regulations governing nightlife activities, including commercial entertainment and establishments serving alcoholic beverages.

The guidelines, stemming from a Cabinet resolution on August 1, 2023, outlined stricter closing times for night-time operations whereby from September 1, 2023, all non-essential services close at 1 a.m. on working days and at 2 a.m. during weekends (Friday and Saturday).