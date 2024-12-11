Zimbabwe: Unicef Calls for U.S.$36.5m Aid

10 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

UNICEF has said an estimated 7.6 million people, including 3.5 million children, are expected to require urgent assistance as a result of an El Niño-induced drought, floods, and public health emergencies.

"UNICEF plans to reach 1.6 million people--including 1.3 million children, 155 739 persons with disabilities, and 188 617 people living with HIV--with integrated life-saving services spanning health, nutrition, water and sanitation, child protection, education, and social protection," UNICEF said in a statement.

To address the dire situation, UNICEF is appealing for US$36.5 million to fund critical interventions in 38 high-priority districts.

The planned interventions will focus on providing essential support in health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), education, and child protection, while also integrating HIV response efforts and addressing gender-based violence.

UNICEF said it is committed to collaborating with Government-led coordination structures to ensure effective delivery of aid.

"UNICEF will increase technical and financial support to Government-led national and subnational coordination structures to deliver multisectoral life-saving services and mainstream social and behaviour change, accountability to affected populations, gender equality, and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse," reads the statement.

UNICEF's approach underscores the need for a comprehensive response to the crisis, focusing not only on immediate needs but also on long-term resilience.

Its interventions aim to mitigate the impact of the crisis on vulnerable populations, particularly children and marginalized groups, while promoting social cohesion and sustainable development.

UNICEF's appeal serves as a call to action for global solidarity to support millions in need.

