Zimbabwe: IOM Intensifies Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking

10 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Remember Deketeke

IOM Director General Ms Amy Pope has condemned those who exploit vulnerable individuals seeking employment.

This follows reports that over 40 Zimbabweans are stranded in Sierra Leone after falling victim to a human trafficking syndicate that lured them to the West African country with promises of lucrative jobs.

Ms Pope made these remarks after engaging with Goromonzi villagers at Goromonzi High, where the community praised IOM's efforts in training local leaders on conflict prevention.

"We are now working with the Government to make sure that individuals are not taken advantage of by dubious corporations," she said.

"Also, we are working with law enforcement so that they can detect human trafficking signs and patterns."

Expressing her sadness over the situation, Ms Pope pledged to intensify efforts to fight human trafficking.

