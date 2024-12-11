Nigeria: Unsterilised Makeup Brushes Can Cause Monkeypox, Hepatitis - Dermatologist

"As a lady, if you love to have your makeup done by makeup artists, make sure you have your own set of makeup brushes or insist the brushes are sterilised properly."

A Consultant Dermatologist, Folakemi Cole-Adeife, says the use of unsterilised makeup brushes can cause skin infection, monkeypox, hepatitis or HIV.

Ms Cole-Adeife, who works at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

She said many women hired the services of makeup artists who use the same brushes for different clients without hygienically cleaning or sterilising in-between clients.

"This is because there are several infections you can get from unsterilised makeup brushes.

"Remember that when you are doing your makeup, they may have to shave or shape your eyebrows, and there will be micro-cuts from that, and then they are using that makeup brush on your skin.

"So, sometimes, if there are any germs, fungi, bacteria or viruses on those makeup brushes, they can get into your skin," she said.

The dermatologist said she had seen patients who had developed skin infections or severe breakouts after having their makeup done.

Ms Cole-Adeife said there were cases of patients developing monkeypox or hepatitis from makeup, stressing that it was possible to get viral infections, such as Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV), from unsterilised makeup brushes.

The dermatologist urged makeup artists to invest in proper sterilising equipment for their brushes.

"You can use hot water or methylated spirit to clean and also learn about basic sterilisation of your makeup brushes and equipment.

"Sterilise your brushes in between clients, and do not forget to wash your hands before you begin to touch anyone's face," Ms Cole-Adeife said.