South Africa: GBV Activists Appointed to Link Communities and Law Enforcement

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has handed over appointment letters to 173 gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) activists who will serve as liaisons between the communities and law enforcement, working across various police stations in the province.

The primary responsibilities for the activists include offering emotional and practical support to GBVF victims, improving community awareness of available resources, and strengthening preventative measures against violence.

The GBVF activists will focus on:

· Victim support services: Providing emotional, psychological and practical assistance to survivors of GBVF at police stations and community centres.

· Community engagement: Conducting workshops and campaigns to raise awareness about GBVF and available support systems.

· Data collection and reporting: Assisting in documenting cases to ensure accurate data on GBVF trends and improve accountability.

· Collaboration with police: Strengthening trust between communities and law enforcement by advocating for victim-centred approaches in handling cases.

Speaking at the handing over of appointment letters during a ceremony at the Westville Correctional Centre on Monday, Ntuli highlighted the urgency to intensify the fight against GBVF and the critical role the activists will play.

"The scourge of gender-based violence continues to ravage our communities, and we can no longer stand by as silent observers. These 173 activists will be the lifeline for victims, a voice for the vulnerable, and a driving force for change in our province," the Premier said.

Ntuli added that the appointments form part of the province's broader GBVF strategy, which includes improving coordination among government departments, non-governmental organisations and communities.

"This initiative also ties into the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, which prioritises survivour support, prevention, and justice for victims," Ntuli said.

The Premier emphasised the economic and social benefits of the initiative.

"By placing these activists at the forefront, we are not only protecting our citizens but also empowering individuals to take ownership of their communities and foster safer spaces for women and children," the Premier said.

Ntuli also reiterated a call on citizens to take action and join hands in the fight against GBVF.

"Ending gender-based violence is not a responsibility of the government alone. It requires all of us--men, women, and children to take a stand, to speak out, and to work tirelessly to build a province where everyone feels safe and respected."