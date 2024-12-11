Zimbabwe: Over 12,600 Commit to Integrity in Anti-Corruption Drive

In a bold move to combat corruption in the country, over 12 600 individuals, including high-ranking Government officials, have signed the integrity pledge since 2022.

The commitment, which is part of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), calls for transparency, honesty and adherence to ethical principles in both public and private sectors.

Among those who have pledged their commitment are Government Ministers, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, the Commissioner General of Police, and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

These leaders have set an example, but the initiative has garnered support from diverse groups, including civil servants, business leaders and ordinary citizens.

The integrity pledge is a public declaration to act with integrity, supporting the broader goal of building a corruption-free society.

Mr Michael Reza, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said integrity is fundamental in restoring public trust and combating the destructive effects of corruption.

"Integrity is the foundation for building strong, accountable institutions and fostering a culture of transparency," he said.

The NACS has rolled out various initiatives, including the establishment of Integrity Committees across ministries and Government agencies.

The widespread signing of the pledge signals a growing movement towards greater accountability, with an emphasis on engaging the youth as future leaders.

As the country continues its fight against corruption, Zacc's efforts, along with the support of organisations like Transparency International Zimbabwe and Zimcodd, are seen as pivotal in shaping a more ethical future for Zimbabwe, in line with the nation's Vision 2030.