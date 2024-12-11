Nigeria: Reps Ask Police to Suspend Ban On Vehicles With Tinted Glasses

The lawmakers also called for the release of vehicles that have been impounded solely for violations related to tinted glasses and covered number plates.

The House of Representatives has asked the FCT Police Command to halt the implementation of the ban on tinted glasses and covered number plates on vehicles.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara) on Tuesday during plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Shagaya informed the House that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command is enforcing a ban on vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates as part of efforts to curb rising criminal activities, such as kidnapping.

The lawmaker, however, criticised the enforcement, stating that some police officers are using the opportunity to harass and extort drivers.

"While the intent of this directive is to enhance security within the FCT, the abrupt enforcement without adequate public notice has led to widespread harassment of motorists and significant inconvenience to law-abiding citizens.

"The lack of sufficient time for vehicle owners to comply with the new regulations has resulted in numerous vehicles being impounded, causing undue hardship and potential economic losses to individuals and businesses," Mr Shagaya said.

The motion was adopted without debate when it was put to vote by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Other resolutions

In addition to the suspension of the ban, the lawmakers also asked the police to release vehicles that have been impounded solely for violations related to tinted glasses and covered number plates, provided there are no other infractions.

The House further directed the FCT Police Command to issue a public notice granting a grace period of no less than 90 days, during which vehicle owners can take necessary steps to comply with the regulations concerning tinted glasses and number plates.

Additionally, the House mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to engage with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to develop clear guidelines for the enforcement of such directives in the future, ensuring that adequate public awareness and reasonable timelines are established prior to implementation.