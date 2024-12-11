South Africa: Garden Route District Conclused 16 Days of Avtivism Campaign

press release

The Garden Route District concluded the 16 days of Activism campaign with an awareness drive along the N9 at the foot of the beautiful Outeniqua Mountain in George and conducted a stakeholder dialogue under the theme, "30 years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children" on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

These initiatives were hosted in partnership with the Department of Correctional Services, Garden Route District Municipality, Community Police Forum members, Community in blue volunteers, Religious fraternity, Youth Crime Prevention Desk and Neighbourhood Watch structures. Stakeholders engaged motorists whilst they presented them with pamphlets on gender based violence and femicide as well as safety hints for the festive period.

The 16-day campaign included amongst others, peaceful marches, sport and dance competitions, imbizo's and interactions with strategic stakeholders.