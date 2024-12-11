Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Lauds Uganda-Egypt Partnership in Security and Health Cooperation

10 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ramson Muhairwe

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has commended the strengthening partnership between Uganda and Egypt, describing it as vital for regional stability and development.

Gen. Kainerugaba made these remarks during a meeting with Gen. Mohamed Ashraf of Egypt's General Intelligence Service at the Special Forces Command (SFC) Headquarters in Entebbe.

The CDF, who also serves as the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, underscored the importance of continued collaboration in addressing shared regional challenges.

He highlighted key milestones in Uganda-Egypt bilateral relations, including the delivery of 10 million doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccines from Egypt between May and December 2024.

Uganda also received equipment to enhance local vaccine production and a donation of Hepatitis C medication sufficient to treat 500 patients.

"The strategic cooperation between Uganda and Egypt continues to strengthen thanks to the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Museveni and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi," Gen Muhoozi noted.

The meeting, which was also attended by Maj Gen David Mugisha, the commander of the Special Forces Command, emphasized the role of partnerships in promoting regional security and development.

Recent Cooperation Highlights

  • Vaccination Support: Egypt supplied vaccines and equipment to bolster Uganda's fight against foot-and-mouth disease.
  • Medical Aid: Hepatitis C drugs for 500 patients were donated as part of Egypt's ongoing health support.

This collaboration reaffirms the commitment of both nations to mutual development and tackling regional challenges.

