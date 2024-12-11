Kenya Airports Authority to Build New VIP Section At JKIA

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has issued a tender for the development and management of a new Commercially Important Persons (CIP) Terminal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

KAA in a notice said the move is aimed at enhancing VIP services at the country's busiest airport.

The tender calls for expressions of interest (EOI) from eligible firms interested in the project.

The project is expected to improve the airport's facilities by providing exclusive, high-end services for dignitaries, business executives, and other high-profile passengers.

A key part of the bidding process includes a mandatory pre-bid/site visit, which is slotted for December 17.

"Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI) for Development and Management of a Commercially Important Persons Terminal at Jomo Kenyatta Interna- tional Airport."

"There shall be a Pre-Bid/ site visit on 17/12/2024 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Parking Garage (Rooftop) at 10:00 am."

Firms looking to participate in the tender must attend the site visit to familiarize themselves with the project's scope and requirements.

This move by the Kenya Airports Authority is seen as part of a broader effort to modernize Kenya's airport infrastructure, aligning it with international standards and improving the passenger experience for VIPs traveling through JKIA.

The move comes on the back of cancellation of the Adani deals by president William Ruto,a move that would have seen the Indian conglomerate construct a new airport under a Public,Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Before the deal's cancellation, Kenya's partnership with the Indian conglomerate had sparked concerns among some Kenyans, who questioned the group's credibility due to its past dealings with other countries.

Following the cancellation of a previous deal with the Adani Group, Ruto assured that plans are underway to secure a new partner for the project.