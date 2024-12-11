South Africa: Border Members Uncover Dagga Buried in a House in Paballelo

An alert was received by members of Upington Border Police on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, about dagga allegedly being sold and stored at a premises in Pabalello.

A search warrant was obtained, and the information was operationalised. During the search, the police discovered dagga with an estimated value of R 207 000-00, buried in a hole underneath the fridge in the kitchen.

The dagga and cash, which are suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales, were seized.

A 75-year-old male was detained for dealing in dagga.

The unabated efforts and swift response by the members were commended by the management in the district.

Police in the ZFM District will intensify their efforts to eradicate the trade in drugs and will squeeze the space for drug dealers to this festive season and beyond.