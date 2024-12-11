South Africa: Border Members Uncover Dagga Buried in a House in Paballelo

10 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

An alert was received by members of Upington Border Police on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, about dagga allegedly being sold and stored at a premises in Pabalello.

A search warrant was obtained, and the information was operationalised. During the search, the police discovered dagga with an estimated value of R 207 000-00, buried in a hole underneath the fridge in the kitchen.

The dagga and cash, which are suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales, were seized.

A 75-year-old male was detained for dealing in dagga.

The unabated efforts and swift response by the members were commended by the management in the district.

Police in the ZFM District will intensify their efforts to eradicate the trade in drugs and will squeeze the space for drug dealers to this festive season and beyond.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.