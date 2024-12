press release

Gauteng police arrested three suspects for dealing in illicit goods in Roodepoort, Johannesburg District, on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

The Gauteng Counterfeit Unit conducted an operation that resulted in the confiscation of 831 unregistered medicines worth R51 900-00.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

The police continue to combat the trade of illicit goods, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.