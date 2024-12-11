Africa: Prosper Africa Closes Investment Deals to Create Jobs and Drive Economic Growth

Washington, D.C. — Prosper Africa announces its support in facilitating several healthcare investments and partnerships involving U.S. firms and investors that are driving growth, innovation, and opportunities across Africa. These transactions showcase Prosper Africa's critical role in advancing U.S.-Africa trade and investment.

Alta Semper Capital (April 2024): Alta Semper closed a $44 million transaction to expand high-quality healthcare in Egypt through Allmed, the country's sole manufacturer of dialysis consumables. Prosper Africa provided commercial due diligence to facilitate the deal, which the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) also supported. This transaction benefits the company's U.S.-based investors and generates profits that flow back into the U.S. economy. Additionally, Allmed's procurement of advanced medical technologies from U.S. manufacturers boosts exports and supports U.S. jobs in the healthcare supply chain.

Ilara Health (February 2024): Ilara Health secured $3.9 million in pre-Series A funding to expand affordable healthcare for low- to middle-income populations in Africa. Prosper Africa supported the deal with market-entry analysis, investor introductions, and data-driven expansion strategies. Ilara Health's American shareholder benefits directly from the company's growth, while its partnership with U.S.-based Butterfly Network drives demand for portable ultrasound devices. This boosts U.S. exports, generates sales revenue, and supports manufacturing and sales jobs in the U.S. healthcare industry.

LaPaire Glasses (January 2024): LaPaire Glasses raised $3.85 million in funding to expand its affordable eyewear operations across Africa, operating over 40 locations in seven countries. Prosper Africa contributed by developing financial and investment models and conducting investor outreach. The deal strengthens U.S. exports as LaPaire sources frames from FGX International, an American company, which drives manufacturing and job creation in the U.S. Additionally, LaPaire's involvement with U.S.-based EYElliance expands market access for U.S. optical companies into Africa, creating new business opportunities.

Africa Healthcare Network (November 2023): Africa Healthcare Network secured $20 million to expand lifesaving renal care in East Africa. Prosper Africa supported the deal through acquisition advisory and advocacy services. The deal enables AHN to expand its reach and address the urgent needs of over two million patients requiring renal replacement therapy. U.S.-based ownership ensures profits flow back to the U.S. economy, benefiting key stakeholders. AHN's partnership with DFC aligns with U.S. foreign policy goals, while its procurement of dialysis equipment from U.S.-based Baxter International supports American manufacturing and job growth. The deal also boosts U.S. exports of medical equipment to Africa.

These investments, like others in Prosper Africa's portfolio, will create transformative economic impacts in a key sector. Prosper Africa partnered with CrossBoundary to support the aforementioned companies and investors, thereby fulfilling its role in fostering job creation, infrastructure development, and enhanced trade opportunities between the U.S. and Africa.

For further information on these transactions, contact prospercomms@usaid.gov.

About Prosper Africa

Prosper Africa is a White House national security initiative dedicated to increasing two-way trade and investment between African nations and the United States. By facilitating strategic partnerships and leveraging the resources of 17 U.S. government agencies, Prosper Africa strengthens economic resilience, enhances regional stability, and promotes sustainable development in line with U.S. strategic interests. Prosper Africa brings together services from across the U.S. Government to help companies and investors do business in U.S. and African markets. Since June 2019,the U.S. government, in support of Prosper Africa, has closed 2,498 deals across 49 countries for a total estimated value of $120.3 billion.