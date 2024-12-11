Ethiopia: MoWE Increasing Renewable Energy Access to Transform Rural Communities

The government is expanding renewable energy and mini-grids in rural areas to ensure sustainable electricity access towards accelerating socio-economic development, Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) announced.

MoWE State Minister's Advisor Gossaye Mengiste told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that Rural Energy Program and roadmap have been prepared to generate moreclean energy and expandmodern energy efficient stovesaccess to the rural community.

It not only benefits women's economic and social lives, but also prevents climate change and deforestation, he said.

According to Gossaye, the country's power generation capacity has reached more than 6000 MW and the Ministry is still working to address electricity access gaps in rural areas through mini-grid projects.

MoWE is not only supplying electricity, but also improving social and economic advantages as the mini grid helps to enhance the community's agro-processing, ensures food security and provides drinking water, he noted.

In areas where the mini-grid does not reach, solar energy can play a significant role in making energy accessible to all, Gossaye stated, emphasizing that the effort is not just about lighting a light bulb, but also making energy accessible to change the lives of communities.

Along the same vein, works are underway to ensure energy efficiency and raise awareness among the community.According to the Advisor, access to energy is still limited due to shortage of financial resources, infrastructures, technological inputs, and human resources and so on.

He also mentioned that efforts are being made to make electricity accessible to the community, taking into account the ability of the community to pay, while energy policies are being revised to identify ways to provide subsidies to those who cannot afford to pay bills.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2024