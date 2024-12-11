Ethiopia: Nation's Gold Mining to Supercharge Economic Dev't - Premier

Ethiopia is making significant strides in gold mining and urban infrastructure development, positioning itself as a hub for continental and global investment opportunities, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced.

On his social media page, Abiy highlighted the transformative potential of the gold mining industry, which has emerged as a major driver of economic growth. The Shakiso and Guji areas, known for their abundant gold deposits, are key to Ethiopia's mining activities. The inauguration of YMG Gold Mining in Shakiso marks a turning point for the community, introducing state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly mining technologies that eliminate harmful chemicals.

The Premier also visited the operations of MIDROCGold, one of Ethiopia's leading mining companies. He commended its significant contribution to the nation's economy through high production volumes. Additionally, Abiy noted the commencement of transformative gold mining investments in the Gambella State, where small-scale and traditional gold mining practices are evolving into large-scale, high-quality gold extraction projects.

In parallel, the Prime Minister lauded the Hawassa Corridor Development Project, which exemplifies Ethiopia's capacity to modernize cities with advanced infrastructure in record time. During the inauguration of its first phase, Abiy noted the inclusion of innovative features such as walkways, bicycle tracks, and public amenities.

"The government's role is to guide and mobilize citizens to execute these projects," the Premier stated, citing the voluntary initiatives in Jimma where residents renovated homes to align with the town's beautification plans. He added that similar projects in Gondar, from Piassa to Azezo, will enhance the town's appeal and boost tourism.

The Hawassa project is a landmark in urban infrastructure, second only to Addis Ababa, reflecting Ethiopia's commitment to transforming its cities and fostering sustainable development. With youth and natural resources as key assets, PM Abiy expressed confidence in Ethiopia's potential to build a prosperous future while fulfilling the promises made to the public ahead of the next General Elections.

Ethiopia's gold sector is a key part of the economy, contributing to export earnings, employment, and development. Meanwhile, the corridor development project aims to address infrastructure needs while promoting a sustainable, eco-friendly urban environment for residents and visitors.

Through its robust gold mining ventures and urban development initiatives, Ethiopia continues to solidify its position as a leader in economic growth and innovation on both continental and global stages.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT & YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2024