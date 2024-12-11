Ethiopian Aviation University - Hub for African Aviation Excellence

Nigerian graduates of the Ethiopian Aviation University have strongly recommended the institution to fellow Africans, highlighting its exceptional training programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and highly qualified instructors.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, recent graduates emphasized the university's commitment to providing top-tier aviation education. Over 450 aviation professionals from 12 African countries, including Ethiopia, recently graduated from the university.

Peter Akpan, an aircraft technician graduate, cited Ethiopian Airlines' position as Africa's leading aviation group as a key factor in his decision to study in Ethiopia.

"The welcoming atmosphere, coupled with excellent teachers and instructors, made my learning experience truly enriching," Akpan said. "Before arriving, I had limited aviation knowledge. However, my time here has provided me with invaluable insights and expertise."

He further emphasized the university's strong reputation within the African aviation industry, stating, "Addis Ababa is a wonderful city to live in, and the university offers an excellent platform for building a successful career within Africa and beyond."

Etowydo Fydoma, another Nigerian graduate, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the university's practical approach to learning, which effectively combined theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience.

"The opportunity to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds has been invaluable, not only for my current endeavors but also for my future career," Fydoma stated. "The warm hospitality and rich culture of Ethiopia have further enriched my experience."

Both graduates strongly encouraged aspiring aviation professionals across Africa to consider the Ethiopian Aviation University as a premier destination for their aviation education, emphasizing the numerous career opportunities available to graduates both locally and internationally.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2024