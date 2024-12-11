Malawi: Justice Kachale to Deliver Verdict Today in 2019 Albino Abduction Case Where Suspect Buleya Died Suspiciously in Police Custody

The High Court in Lilongwe is set to deliver its judgment today in the high-profile case surrounding the death of Buleya Lule, who died under mysterious circumstances in police custody in 2019. Lule had been accused of involvement in the abduction of a boy with albinism, but his death raised serious questions about police brutality and accountability in Malawi.

In September 2022, High Court Judge Dr. Chifundo Kachale ruled that 10 of the 13 police officers arrested in connection with Lule's death had a case to answer. Among them is Commissioner of Police Evelista Goodwin Mvula Chisale-wife for Norman Chisale-who, alongside her co-accused, is charged with murder.

In his ruling, Judge Kachale stated that the evidence indicated an unlawful interrogation that led to Lule's death, adding that the accused officers were involved in a coordinated effort to extract a confession. He further noted that Commissioner Mvula and Senior Officer Paul Chipole failed in their duty to ensure Lule's safety while in custody.

However, the court found no case to answer for three of the officers--Ronex Kapesa, Robert Tchaka, and Dereck Mitswati--on grounds of insufficient evidence linking them to the chain of events leading to Lule's death.

The remaining officers, including Mvula, Chipole, and eight others, entered their defense with the assistance of their legal teams. The charges against them range from murder to negligence of duty and causing bodily harm.

Lule's death shocked the nation, sparking outrage and highlighting concerns over the treatment of suspects in police custody. Many, including human rights groups, have called for justice in what they view as a case of gross abuse of power.

As the courtroom fills with family members, legal teams, and members of the public eager to hear the verdict, today's proceedings are seen as a critical moment for justice and accountability in Malawi. The outcome will not only determine the fate of the accused officers but will also signal how seriously the justice system addresses allegations of police misconduct.

The judgment is expected to set a precedent for how cases of abuse and deaths in custody are handled in the future.