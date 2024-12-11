Malawi: Merciless Killing of Buleya Lule By Police in 2019 - What Really Happened?

As High Court is set to deliver its ruling today on the tragic death of Buleya Lule in police custody on February 20, 2019, we bring you recolletions that exposed a chilling web of police misconduct, torture, and the abuse of power, according to findings from the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC). The case, which stemmed from the abduction of a 14-year-old boy with albinism, Goodson Fanizo, revealed that the police, led by Commissioner Evelista Mvula, orchestrated a series of actions that resulted in Lule's death.

Arrest and Torture

Buleya Lule was arrested on February 18, 2019, after being implicated by other suspects, despite no concrete evidence linking him to the abduction. His arrest, carried out by the Namulondola police team under the direction of Sub-Inspector Ikram Malata, was marked by procedural violations. Lule was not informed of the reason for his arrest, and his family was kept in the dark about his whereabouts for over 30 hours.

From the moment of his arrest, Lule faced brutal treatment. He was shuttled between various police units, including Mitundu, Kawale, and Chitsime, before being brought to Lilongwe Police Station. During this time, he was subjected to severe beatings, which visibly left him injured. His wife noted that he appeared in pain, struggling to talk and eat, when she briefly saw him.

Fatal Encounter at Central Region Police Headquarters

On February 19, Lule was taken to Central Region Police Headquarters, where Commissioner Mvula and other senior officers interrogated him. Eyewitness accounts and subsequent reports indicate that Lule was further tortured during this session. The MHRC's investigation revealed that the immediate cause of his death was electrocution, as documented in a post-mortem report by pathologist Dr. Charles Dzamalala. The injuries were consistent with torture, including intracranial hemorrhage and electrocution wounds.

Death in Custody

After appearing in court on February 20, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, Lule was escorted back to Lilongwe Police Station in a visibly deteriorated state. Witnesses, including fellow detainees, reported that he was motionless during the journey and had to be carried on a stretcher upon arrival at the station. Despite his critical condition, police delayed taking him to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where he was later declared dead on arrival.

Attempts to Cover Up

The MHRC report uncovered efforts by the police to obscure the circumstances of Lule's death. Initially, they attributed his death to high blood pressure. The family's access to Lule's body was restricted, and police officers harassed and assaulted family members who sought answers. Furthermore, the police's choice of pathologists and their interference in the post-mortem process raised serious questions about their intentions.

Systemic Failures

The MHRC's findings pointed to systemic issues within the Malawi Police Service, including a culture of impunity and disregard for human rights. Commissioner Mvula and other senior officers involved in the interrogation were identified as key perpetrators, demonstrating a breakdown in accountability at the highest levels.

Conclusion

The orchestrated death of Buleya Lule represents a grave miscarriage of justice and a stark reminder of the need for systemic reforms in Malawi's law enforcement agencies. As the High Court delivers its judgment, the nation watches closely, demanding accountability for a case that has shocked the conscience of the country.