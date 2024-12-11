Malawians Divided Over Kabambe's 'Sweet Empty Talk' As He Mocks Chakwera

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe stirred mixed reactions during his whistle-stop tour in Lilongwe yesterday as he mocked President Lazarus Chakwera and addressed the nation's escalating cost of living.

Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, drew attention with his satirical play on the President's name, using the Chichewa meaning of "Chakwera" (to go up) to highlight the rising prices of basic commodities. "When I mention a product, you say Chakwera," he instructed the crowd, listing various items whose costs have surged under the current administration.

He attributed the economic challenges to what he described as poor leadership, stating: "Mavuto awa abwera chifukwa chani? Chifukwa tili ndi dalaivala osatha kuyendetsa [We are in this situation because we handed over the car to someone who does not know how to drive]."

Kabambe's speeches at Chinsapo, Mgona, and Areas 36 and 24 were characterized by sharp criticism of the current government, positioning himself as a better alternative for Malawians. He also took a moment during his addresses to honor the late UTM founder and Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who tragically passed away in a plane crash six months ago, by leading a minute of silence.

A Divided Reception

The crowds' reactions underscored a divide in public opinion about Kabambe's message. Some audience members expressed optimism, viewing him as a potential leader capable of steering the country out of its economic turmoil. However, others were skeptical, dismissing his remarks as "sweet empty talk" aimed solely at gaining votes.

One attendee remarked: "Kabambe knows how to appeal to emotions, but we need solutions, not just catchy phrases."

Another added: "He speaks well, but he was part of the system before. What guarantees do we have that things will change under him?"

A Political Balancing Act

Kabambe's approach underscores the challenges opposition figures face in gaining trust while critiquing incumbents. His focus on the cost of living resonates with many struggling Malawians, but his ability to translate criticism into actionable policy remains under scrutiny.

As political tensions rise ahead of Malawi's next elections, Kabambe's fiery rhetoric and sharp jabs at Chakwera signal a campaign strategy centered on exposing weaknesses in the current administration while positioning himself as the candidate of change. Whether this strategy will convince the skeptical remains to be seen.