Africa: Dynex Welcomes Ubuntu Tribe as Certified Integration Partner Bringing Quantum Technology to Africa

press release

Partnership to bring Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology to Africa

Affordable, accessible and scalable QaaS technology to solving real world problems

Mamadou Kwidjim Toure leading the Dynex integration partnership across industries

Ubuntu Tribe also added to Dynex Moonshots investment portfolio

Dynex , a leader in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology, announces its partnership with Ubuntu Tribe, naming it a Certified Integration Partner for Africa. Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Founder and CEO of Ubuntu Group, named as one of the top 10 most influential men in Africa by Forbes Magazine in 2014, will be at the forefront to bring QaaS technology to Africa and act as a guardian for growing the Dynex integration partnership alliance across the continent.

Over the past 20 years, he has served as Investment OTicer and Managing Director in investment firms in Europe managing projects exceeding a combined value of US$ 25 billion. His expertise and in depth knowledge of the African market will be leveraged to help industries like banking, telecom, mining, healthcare, pharma, education, agriculture, AI or logistics to become quantum ready and get access to Dynex aTordable, accessible and scalable QaaS technology.

With the Ubuntu Tribe building the future of connected finance Dynex Moonshots, the independent investment arm of Dynex will furthermore add Ubuntu to its investment portfolio, as this pioneering initiative is dedicated to the well-being of society.

Ubuntu Tribe will receive access to QaaS technology to explore transformative quantum applications in sustainable gold mining linked to its initiative. The collaboration strengthens Dynex's mission to support its partners in solving meaningful real-world problems at scale while fostering innovation and ethical integrity.

Led by CEO Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Ubuntu Group and subsidiaries, guided in shared prosperity and financial freedom by providing universal access to tokenized natural resources as an asset class that is available, aTordable, and accessible to all.

The Ubuntu Vision is centered on oTering equal access to opportunities, irrespective of wealth at birth or place of birth, by harnessing the resources of Mother Earth responsibly. With an initial focus on the distribution of tokenized gold, the Ubuntu platform oTers stable and secure investment products powered by blockchain technology, with tokens representing insured and audited tangible assets.

"Ubuntu's vision and expertise in tokenizing real-world assets aligns seamlessly with Dynex's vision making quantum computing aTordable, accessible and scalable to solving real world problems," said Daniela Herrmann, Co-Founder of Dynex and Mission Leader of Dynex Moonshots. "This partnership introduces advanced quantum technology to Africa's industries, enhancing innovation operational eTiciency and promoting sustainable practices."

As Mamadou Toure announced earlier this week, the strategic partnership with Dynex Quantum-as-a-Service, in Casablanca (Morocco) at the Africa Finance Industry Leaders Summit in front of government leaders, heads of Central Banks and CEOs of global financial institutions, Ubuntu Group Founder & CEO mentioned: "We bet heavily on the future and are strongly committed to combine the trifecta of Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing to help Africa leapfrog legacy technologies and pioneer innovation similarly to how the continent leapfrogged fixed lines to adopt mobile communications before becoming global leader in mobile money 15 years ago.

The financial industry on the continent could certainly gain from the benefits of quantum computing that if combined with AI and blockchain technology could lead 40% increase in investment returns and risk assessment, 50% in reduction of fraud detection, 70% in productivity gain and 20% accuracy improvement in financial market predictions while boosting customer acquisition by 30%."

About Dynex:

Dynex's leading Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology, oTers businesses an aTordable, accessible and scalable solution for quantum computing underpinned by a robust commitment to ethical integrity. With cost-eTective subscription plans available to everyone, Dynex enables industries to solve real-world problems at scale with unparalleled computational power. Across academia and diTerent industries from artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, finance, aerospace and many more, Dynex drives exponential growth in the most complex fields, meeting the increasing demand for advanced computing solutions. Within the Dynex Ecosystem, Dynex Moonshots serves as the strategic, investment and ethical steward, advancing quantum technology to deliver pioneering solutions across nature, health, society and space. Dynex is recognized as a 2024 Technologist of the Year as part of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award.

Learn more at https://dynex.co/ and https://www.dynexmoonshots.com/

About Ubuntu

Ubuntu Tribe LLC is revolutionizing the financial landscape by providing universal access to tokenized natural resources. Headquartered in Dubai, the company has operations in Europe, North America , Middle East & Africa. Starting with gold, Ubuntu Fintech Platform oTers secure, blockchain-powered investment products tokenizing real-world assets. Our approach integrates ethical sourcing with innovative technology, fostering economic empowerment and environmental stewardship globally. Ubuntu Tribe is not only pioneering in decentralized finance but also driving the new frontier in Real World Asset Tokenization combining disruptive technologies to oTer innovative solutions for a more equitable world.

For more information, visit www.utribe.one

For more information, please contact:

Luna PR

laura@lunapr.io