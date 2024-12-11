Tunisia: Finance Law 2025 Published in Official Gazette

Tunis — The text of the Finance Law for 2025, approved by the Assembly of People's Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts and submitted on Monday to the President of the Republic for promulgation and order of publication, was published on Tuesday in issue 149 of the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia.

The ARP ratified the draft finance law for 2025 in its entirety on Monday, December 2. It was then referred to the Council of Regions and Districts, which ratified it on December 4, after which a joint committee was formed to examine the controversial articles that were examined by both chambers during a plenary session. At the end of this session, it was announced that the communications relating to the examination of the bill had been closed.

The Official Gazette also contained the text of the decision of the Minister of Finance on the distribution of the open allocations of the State budget under Law No. 48 of December 9, 2024 on the Finance Act for the coming year.