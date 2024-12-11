Zimbabwe: President Gets Global Commendation

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's role as chair of the Southern African Development Community has received global commendation for bringing peace and stability into the region.

Visiting director-general of the International Organisation for Migration Ms Amy Pope, who paid a courtesy call on the President at State House in Harare yesterday, said the IOM acknowledges the role of President Mnangagwa as chair of Sadc and the important part he plays in fostering peace in the region.

Visiting director-general of the International Organisation for Migration Ms Amy Pope, who paid a courtesy call on the President at State House in Harare yesterday, said the IOM acknowledges the role of President Mnangagwa as chair of Sadc and the important part he plays in fostering peace in the region.

The IOM is part of the United Nations system, and is the leading intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration, committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society's development.

Ms Pope is the first ever director -general of the IOM to visit Zimbabwe since the organisation's inception in 1951, and in her meeting with the President, they discussed issues around migration.

She said climate change and conflicts are among the major drivers of migration.

"I am the first director-general of the International Organisation for Migration to visit Zimbabwe in our 73-year history and I am here because of the importance of the country and the Government in responding to the issue of migration, whether it's here in the region or in the country itself," said Ms Pope.

RELATED STORIES

"There are a number of issues that we discussed, first and foremost is to acknowledge the role of the President as the chair of SADC and the importance of that in bringing peace and stability to the people that live here".

Key topics discussed include the necessity for regular migration pathways that enable individuals to seek opportunities abroad while contributing to their home communities through remittances and skills transfer.

"We also spoke about opportunities for people to migrate through regular pathways so that we can take advantage of the opportunities that exist regionally and globally for people to go and live, work, make money, send remittances back home and bring the skills acquired back home," Ms Pope said.

Among other issues discussed was the importance of engaging the Diaspora as has been President Mnangagwa's custom whenever he visits foreign countries, leveraging not only on their financial resources but their skills and networks which will help benefit the people of Zimbabwe as well.

"We spoke about the leadership of the Government here in responding to the many crises and conflicts that exist around the world including the plight of the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo," said Ms Pope.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The IOM director-general's visit is expected to see an increase in support for Zimbabwe's several initiatives towards migration which could see the country benefiting significantly from enhanced partnerships.

The IOM is expected to facilitate access to funding for various development projects in Zimbabwe, which could lead to improvements in healthcare, education and infrastructure, benefiting local communities.

Zimbabwe's collaboration with the IOM will strengthen its role in regional migration issues, fostering cooperation with neighbouring countries to address shared challenges.

The meeting between President Mnangagwa and the IOM director-general is set to open new avenues for collaboration, positioning Zimbabwe as a proactive player in the global migration landscape.