Zimbabwe: Youth Recognised As Future of Export Trade

THE Government has pledged to support the Eagles Nest programme, a youth export business incubation initiative, as part of the ultimate goal of growing national exports.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira said this during his address at the grand finale of the fourth season of national trade promotion and development body, ZimTrade's, Eagles' Nest programme, held in Harare recently.

Launched in 2020, the programme nurtures youth businesses across Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on enhancing their readiness for the export markets.

It cultivates the youth entrepreneurs' skills, capacity, and competitiveness, enabling them to compete effectively with regional counterparts and excel in global markets.

Key objectives of the programme include the creation of strong linkages between the young entrepreneurs, local and international markets.

By recognising the youth as the future of trade, the programme is strategically positioned to nurture a new generation of business leaders that can thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

It is against this background that Minister Murwira reiterated the Government's unwavering commitment to support the growth of the young entrepreneurs.

The Minister emphasised that the Eagles Nest youth export incubator programme was a significant step towards fostering the growth of youth-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enhancing their essential export skills.

"The notable achievements and contributions of the young participants at this event, mirror our vision for the transformation of our economy to an Upper Middle-Income Society by the Year 2030, 'Leaving No One and No Place Behind'.

"Going forward, we will focus on assisting the Eagles Nest participants in upscaling production and contributing to the growth of exports," said Minister Murwira.

ZimTrade, through the Eagles Nest initiative, has demonstrated a proactive approach to aligning the country's budding businesses with the transformational policies outlined by the Second Republic.

These policies seek to cultivate an entrepreneurship ecosystem that provides positive support and resources for the youth, recognising their potential as key drivers of economic progress.

In his remarks at the event, ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru underscored the programme's belief in the youth as the custodians of the future of the country's trade.

"As the youth, you carry the burden of telling that which is rooted in the soul of Zimbabwe and through innovation, package it for global consumption.

"Your products are not your own but they carry the hope of a nation. Your products tell the story of a country with ubuntu, fertile lands and diverse flora and fauna ," said Mr Majuru.

The Eagles Nest initiative is thoughtfully designed to assist young exporters by providing an invaluable platform where they can present their business ideas, seek mentorship, and receive operational support. The holistic approach not only fosters individual business growth but also contributes to the broader economic development of the nation.