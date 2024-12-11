Egypt: FM Confirms to Blinken Egypt's Firm, Supportive Stance On Syria, Its Sovereignty

11 December 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Emigration and Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdel Atty affirmed Egypt's firm and supportive stance towards Syria, its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

During a phone call on Wednesday 11/12/2024 with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria and agreed on the importance of adopting a comprehensive political process in Syria without excluding any Syrian national party to pave the way for the return of stability to Syria.

The Egyptian foreign minister also reiterated Egypt's stand rejecting Israel's seizure of the buffer zone with Syria and the leadership sites adjacent to it, stressing that these moves constituted an occupation of Syrian lands and a blatant violation of its sovereignty and represent a flagrant violation of international law, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop this aggression against the Syrian State.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.