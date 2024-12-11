Egypt: FM Confirms to Blinken Egypt's Firm, Supportive Stance On Syria, Its Sovereignty

Minister of Foreign Affairs Emigration and Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdel Atty affirmed Egypt's firm and supportive stance towards Syria, its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

During a phone call on Wednesday 11/12/2024 with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria and agreed on the importance of adopting a comprehensive political process in Syria without excluding any Syrian national party to pave the way for the return of stability to Syria.

The Egyptian foreign minister also reiterated Egypt's stand rejecting Israel's seizure of the buffer zone with Syria and the leadership sites adjacent to it, stressing that these moves constituted an occupation of Syrian lands and a blatant violation of its sovereignty and represent a flagrant violation of international law, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop this aggression against the Syrian State.