Ethiopia: Efforts Will Continue to Gain Momentum in Ethiopia's Coffee Production As Major Producing Nation - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed noted that Efforts to position Ethiopia as not just the origin of coffee but a major coffee-producing nation continue to gain momentum.

Over the past five years, annual coffee production has doubled from 500,000 tons. In the 2016 fiscal year, the coffee trade generated over 1.4 billion US dollars in revenue, the Prime Minister shared through his social media channels.

This year, the goal is to increase this figure to 2 billion USD, with significant progress already being made, he indicated.

According to the Premier, modern coffee irrigation systems and machine-assisted harvesting, achieving yields of up to 60 quintals per hectare, are clear indicators of this success.