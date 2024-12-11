Ethiopia Celebrates Its Champions of Climate Action At COP29 Recognition Event

Addis Ababa — In a moment of gratitude and celebration, the Ministry of Planning and Development, led by Fitsum Assefa, hosted an inspiring recognition ceremony to honor the partners who empowered Ethiopia's transformative engagement at COP29.

The event showcased the power of partnership, highlighting how collective action can elevate a nation's voice on the global stage.

Ethiopia's achievements at COP29--leading key discussions, unveiling bold climate policies, and hosting a dynamic pavilion--were made possible by the steadfast support of its allies.

Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa expressed heartfelt thanks to a diverse group of organizations that made Ethiopia's COP29 journey remarkable.

UNDP for providing substantial support for Ethiopia's pavilion and sponsoring delegates and Danish Embassy sponsoring the pavilion and facilitating high-level engagements with global leaders.

She also thanked WFP, UNICEF, and World Bank for supporting the participation of Ethiopian delegates and the embassy of Azerbaijan for offering technical support and ensuring smooth logistical arrangements.

The ceremony not only celebrated achievements but also inspired future collaborations, according to Ministry of Planning and Development.

Special recognition was given to the Danish Embassy and UNDP for their unparalleled contributions. Through their efforts, Ethiopia secured a pavilion that became a hub for impactful dialogues and joined the prestigious Group of Negative Emitters coalition, reaffirming the nation's climate leadership.

Minister Fitsum remarked, "The success of COP29 is a testament to the strength of partnership. Together, we amplified Ethiopia's voice, showcased our ambition, and reminded the world that collaboration is key to a sustainable future."

The event ended with reflections from partners and a renewed commitment to strengthening cooperation for COP30 and beyond.

This recognition ceremony was not just a celebration but a call to action. As Ethiopia prepares for the next chapter of climate action, the Ministry of Planning and Development invited all stakeholders to join hands in building a greener, more resilient future.