Ghana: Swag Congratulates Pres-Elect Mahama

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent a congratulatory message to President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, on his recent electoral victory.

"SWAG is thrilled to see a new era of leadership unfold in Ghana, and we look forward to working with the President-Elect to promote sports development in the country," a statement from SWAG said yesterday.

According to the statement, Mr Mahama demonstrated his commitment to the development and promotion of sports in the country by engaging major sports stakeholders, particularly the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) during pre-elections.

The Sports Journalists welfare body urges Mr Mahama to increase funding for sports development, develop a comprehensive sports policy, support grassroots sports development, create sports employment and make the sports sector a major part of the economy.

"This vision has the potential to unlock the vast talents of Ghanaian youth, promote national unity, and generate significant revenue for the country."

The statement applauded the peaceful conduct of the elections and the gracious concession by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

"As you embark on this new chapter, we wish you wisdom, strength, and courage. May your presidency bring prosperity, stability, and growth to Ghana, and may your vision for sports development and promotion become a reality," it said.