Somalia: Puntland Vice President Participates the Development of Policies for Joint Enterprises and Government Conference

The Vice President of Puntland State, H.E. Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, on Monday attended the Consultative Conference on the Development of Policies for Joint Enterprises and the Government, particularly focusing on Water Companies, organized by the Ministry of Energy, Minerals, and Water of Puntland.

During the event, the Water Policy of the Puntland Government, prepared by the Ministry, was presented in a scholarly manner. The discussion centered on how to best improve water services in Puntland, especially regarding the joint water companies.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of developing the Water Policy to ensure that the people of Puntland have access to sufficient water. He pointed out that the focus should not be solely on water but also on improving other essential services for the community, such as electricity, agriculture, and fisheries.

The event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Energy, Minerals, and Water, members of Puntland's legislative bodies, the Auditor General of Puntland, the Director of the Puntland Water Agency, water companies, relevant institutions, and advisors.

The consultative process on the Water Policy will last for two days and is being prepared for submission to the Puntland Legislative Bodies for further discussion.