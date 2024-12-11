Somalia: Somali 2nd Deputy Speaker Attends the Commemoration of the International Human Rights Day

11 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Tuesday, the second Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdulkadir Ali Dhoore, participated in the celebration of the International Human Rights Day and the 76th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year's theme was "Our Rights, Our Future, The Present Time," focusing on the importance of human rights in our daily lives, addressing the challenges facing human rights, and the need for the protection and advancement of the rights of communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdishalam Abdulkadir Ali Dhoore spoke about the government's efforts to protect human rights and how to strengthen international cooperation on these related issues.

He highlighted the unwavering commitment by the Somali government to fostering human rights defence in the country.

Somalia human rights is a major obstacle due to the decades of the civil war and turmoil that has disrupted critical services and dismantled the justice system.

However, the Somali government has recently made major advancement in the defence and advocation of human rights though citizens continue to face major challenges including Al-Shabaab militant group who usually take the law into their own hands through established local courts and laws in areas under their jurisdictions.

