Kenya: Anti-Corruption Day Event in Nakuru Spotlights Corruption in Healthcare

Nakuru — Corruption in the health sector, poor medical care, and the lack of prescription drugs took center stage during the International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration in Nakuru.

Various speakers, including religious leaders, civil society representatives, and youth advocates, highlighted the suffering caused by inadequate healthcare and corruption in the health sector.

Lorna Sempele, from the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) under the USAID-United Society Against Fraud Waste and Abuse (USAWA) Program, noted that the health sector is plagued by massive corruption.

She pointed out that the sector ranked second among the most corrupt ministries, according to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) 2023 report on corruption and unethical conduct in Kenya's healthcare department.

Speaking during the commemoration at St. Mary's Pastoral Centre in Nakuru, Sempele stated that AMWIK and other organizations in the consortium of partners are implementing the USAWA Program, dedicated to improving healthcare by promoting transparency.

The consortium includes AMWIK, Transparency International (Kenya), the Global Compact Network Kenya (GCNK), and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK).

Sempele explained that through USAWA, the consortium advocates for the enforcement of laws, policies, and regulations in the health sector.

"USAWA aims to bring together citizens, businesses, media, and the faith community to increase awareness of their rights as healthcare consumers and encourage the reporting of fraud, waste, and abuse," she said.

She emphasized the critical role of media in combating corruption, acting as a watchdog, exposing corrupt practices, and holding those in power accountable.

"Investigative journalism can uncover injustices and inform the public about their rights. Media platforms serve as vital channels for educating citizens about the impacts of corruption and mobilizing them towards collective action," she added.

Sempele highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of integrity across generations by amplifying the voices of youth and addressing their concerns regarding corruption.

She called on journalists in traditional media--TV, print, and radio--as well as creatives in new media, including bloggers, vloggers, spoken word artists, poets, singers, YouTubers, dramatists, muralists, and dancers, to spotlight fraud, waste, and abuse in the health sector.

Transparency International Kenya Executive Director Sheila Masinde underscored the transformative role of youth in the fight against corruption, stating, "The youth are not just leaders of tomorrow but agents of change today."

She added, "Young people have innovative minds capable of leading a transformative movement against corruption in Kenya's health sector."

Masinde stressed that access to quality healthcare is not a luxury but a lifeline. Corruption, however, has denied many young people essential services, including youth-focused health programs and reproductive health services.

"The youth have already demonstrated, through movements like GEN-Z protests, that their voices cannot be ignored. TI is building on that momentum by providing a platform where their insights, ideas, and energy can shape tangible solutions," she said.

Masinde described the USAWA conversation as the genesis of actionable change, culminating in pledges that amplify youth demands for integrity and accountability in health governance.

She added that Transparency International Kenya, through initiatives like the USAID USAWA Program, is working to strengthen health systems and improve service delivery in the healthcare sector.