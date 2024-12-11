Ethiopia: The U.S. Government Collaborates With the Government of Ethiopia and International Stakeholders to Strengthen GBV Prevention and Response

press release

Addis Ababa, December 10, 2024: The U.S. Government through its Agency for International Development (USAID) convened a diverse group of stakeholders today for a Learning and Action Forum on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Prevention. The event, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, brought together government officials, civil society organizations, NGOs, and other development partners to share lessons learned and strategize on collaborative actions to address GBV in Ethiopia. The forum was held on the final day of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, and represents a commitment by the Government of the United States to address GBV in Ethiopia.

USAID convened a broad group of stakeholders in recognition of the terrible toll that GBV takes on Ethiopia. Whether that violence comes in the form of physical abuse, sexual harassment, child marriage or female genital mutilation, it causes substantial harm to all Ethiopians. Not only does GBV hinder women's and girls' development, impacting their physical and mental health, but it negatively impacts entire communities. It limits women's and girl's access to education, as well as their ability to participate in and contribute to the Ethiopian economy. GBV can be both exacerbated by conflict, and an accelerant of conflict by damaging social fabric, and perpetuating cycles of violence. GBV is more than a horror for the people who are subjected to it--it is an obstacle to the progress and well-being of the entire nation.

The Learning and Action Forum on GBV Prevention and Response provided a forum for participants to engage in dynamic discussions on key topics such as legal and policy frameworks, survivor-centered services, and the empowerment of women and girls. The forum served to foster collaboration and identify solutions to prevent GBV and support survivors. USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander called on participants "to dig deep into lessons learned and to exchange the insights that you all bring from your work combatting GBV, informed by your own sectors, backgrounds, and experiences."

To learn more about the #Ethiopia_US120 Years of Partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Facebook, X and Instagram.