Liberia: Supreme Court Rejects Govt Appeal in Tweah's U.S.$8m Bond Saga

The Supreme Court has rejected the government's appeal in Tweah's US$8M bond saga and has lifted the stay order, directing Criminal Court C to proceed with the case. Chambers Justice, Associate Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay, rejected the Ministry of Justice's bid to reject the US$8 million property valuation bond posted by Patrick Coleman on behalf of former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and his co-defendants in a misappropriation case totaling L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$500,000.00.

This decision follows the Ministry of Justice's appeal against Judge Blamo Dixon of Criminal Court 'C,' who had granted the defendants' bond.

However, Justice Gbeisay on Tuesday upheld Judge Dixon's ruling as lawful and ordered the case to progress. The legal backings now permit Judge Dixon to continue with the matter, despite the prosecution's concerns about the judge's handling of the case.

"You are hereby mandated to proceed with further hearing of the case " Gbeisay said on Tuesday, lifting his December 3, stay order that temporarily halted the proceedings after holding a conference with the defense and the prosecution.

This decision gives Dixon the legal backing to proceed with the matter, contrary to the prosecution argument that the judge has been proceeding wrongly with the case, fearing that the government could lose the matter under his gavel.

Judge Dixon had initially dismissed an effort by the prosecution to force him to reverse his earlier decision to grant Tweah the US$ 8 million property valuation bond, one of a series of decisions that largely favor the defense.

The Ministry repeatedly expressed apprehension about Dixon's decision on the case, including the US$ 8 million bond as one of the reasons for the stay order.

The defense has also raised contrary views about the prosecution's handling of evidence and procedural tactics, accusing them of disrespecting court orders.

Cllr. Arthur Johnson, one of the defense lead lawyers, had argued that the prosecution's actions amounted to contempt and delay strategies, hindering the fair trial rights of the defendants. The defense maintains that the prosecution's motives are political and seek to discredit and imprison Tweah without a speedy and fair trial.

The claim and counterclaim come months after Tweah and his co-defendants were indicted, and weeks of legal skirmishes that have delayed the commencement of the case, which action, Cllr. Arthur Johnson has repeatedly described it as "an abuse of the due process rights of the defendants."

The case involves allegations of economic sabotage, fraud, and misuse of public funds with specific financial transactions and misappropriation cited in court documents. Tweah and his co-defendants have faced delays in the commencement of the case due to legal disputes.

The defense has criticized the prosecution's handling of evidence and procedural tactics, alleging contempt and delay strategies that obstruct the rights of the defendants. There are accusations of political motives behind the prosecution's actions, aimed at discrediting and incarcerating Tweah without fair and speedy trial proceedings.

Tweah, the most high-profiled accused, has since termed the trial as "politically motivated."

It can be recalled that during the hearing in September 2024, Judge Dixon mandated the prosecution to turn over to the defence team all pieces of evidence in its possession to satisfy the requirements of notice of discovery

Unfortunately, Cllr. Johnson argues that prosecution has refused and neglected to disrespect the Court's order for discovery arguing "this is contemptuous."

Furthered to his objection, Cllr. Johnson argues that the prosecution is engaging in "delay and dilatory procedure tactics."

"This evidence by two unmeritorious letters of excuse by the MoJ under the signature of the Montserrado County attorney, Cllr. Richards Scott," Johnson noted.

He, however, told the court that such excuses must be prevented at any hearing as provided under the Liberian law.

He said the law provides for prosecution to appear in court to argue its excuse in the presence of a judge and not dictate in a letter sent to the court.

According to him, when the party files the request, such should be served on the adverse part. as a notice of requirement, that is, the defense team. It must be first heard and granted the excuse. Moreover, Johnson explained that when the request is made to the court for a continuous basis, the party making such requests cannot dictate the time and date for the continuous.

"In the minds of the defense, this constitutes contempt because it attempts to signal that the prosecution is playing the role of a judge, not a prosecution," argued.

Johnson said the request is flimsy and attempts to employ procedural delay tactics and complete disrespect to the court and to defeat the ends of Justice. "This is an abuse of the due process rights of the defendants including Tweah," Johnson argues.

The prosecution and defense have clashed over the prosecution's failure to comply with court orders for evidence discovery, further complicating the legal proceedings. Despite assertions by the prosecution, including claims of an Interpol alert, the defendants are yet to be formally indicted.

The defense argues that the prosecution's actions amount to an abuse of due process rights and seek to delay and obstruct justice.

"The only desire and intent of the Prosecution was to see Tweah disgraced and incarcerated as their way of Justice, but not to accord a speedy and fair trial under the laws of Liberia," Cllr. Johnson told the court.

The defendants are accused of conspiring, colluding, facilitating, and committing economic sabotage, fraud, and misuse of public funds in their official capacities. Transferred instructions show significant amounts moving between operational accounts, as per directives from the Ministry of Finance

Tweah along with Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, then Acting Minister of Justice, and Acting Chairman of the National Joint Security, Stanley Ford, former Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Director General & member Joint Security Council, and D. Moses P. Cooper, former Comptroller, FIA, in the discharge of their duties as officials of the National Joint Security of Liberia and the Financial Intelligence Agency, did conspire, collude, facilitate and commit the Crime of Economic Sabotage (Fraud on the internal revenue of Liberia; Misuse of Public Money, Property or Record and Theft and/ or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money.

The court's document alleges that, between September 8-21, 2023, from transfers instructions documents submitted to the LACC Investigation by the CBL, it shows that the total amounts transferred to the Operational accounts of the FIA by the CBL as per the instruction from the MFDP are L$1,055,152,540.00 billion and US$500,000.00.