Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Liberia Chapter Raises Over U.S.$25k for College Students

Established in 1906 as the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity, the fraternity continues to be a prominent force for positive change, advocating for equality, uplifting communities globally and providing meaningful service to communities as well as offering scholarships to deserving students at university level.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated scholarship program is one of its flagship program supporting over twenty five students from across the University of Liberia, Stella Maris Polytechnic University, African Methodist Episcopal University, the Cuttington University among others.

Held at the Paynesville City Hall Friday 06 December, the event was graced by members corporate sponsors, dignitaries, and other donors to contribute to the fraternity's efforts in supporting higher education in Liberia.

In his message at the event, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Liberia Chapter president and Chapter Dean Bro. William K. Morris noted that the Ball is an auspicious and elaborate annual occasion, that brings together donors and corporate organizations to buttress the fraternity's program.

"Education is not just a pathway to success; it is the cornerstone of transformation in our communities," Morris emphasized. "As leaders, we bear the responsibility of ensuring that every young mind has the opportunity to reach its full potential."

Morris lauded the fraternity's scholarship recipients, describing them as "the torchbearers of a brighter tomorrow." He shared an account about students who, through the fraternity's support, overcame challenges to excel in their respective fields.

The event also interspersed with an award ceremony which saw prominent and outstanding institutions being awarded for their selfless commitment to supporting education through the Fraternity's program.

The awards include Dr. Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, former Finance Minister, receiving the Alpha Award of Honor. Major General Prince Charles Johnson III, National Security Agency Director and Former Chief of Staff Armed Forces of Liberia, also a member of the Fraternity, receiving the Alpha Award of Merit, Cllr. Stephen Dunbar and Hon. David Vinton, both received the Alpha Lifetime Achievement Award.

Others include Governor Henry Saamoi, Sr, Dr. Deddeh Supuwood, Mr. Mahmud Johnson (CEO of J-Palm Liberia), Madam Helen Eid- Hariz, all receiving the Alpha Leadership Award.

Liberian President, H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, also received the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated's highest award as its first member globally to become a head of state.

In remarks President Joseph Boakai, lauded the brothers of Alpha for organizing such an elaborate fund-raising occasion, intended to contribute to humanity.

"I recognize and appreciate your immense contribution to humanity for decades," he noted, recounting Alpha Phi Alpha countless initiatives during the Ebola Pandemic.

President Boakai assured his administration commitment to "working with the fraternity you have rekindled again, the spirit of unity and brought life in the community, which I want to assure my administration's commitment to working with you, he added, stressing that the Fraternity has re- exemplified itself to serving humanity."

In separate remarks, the honorees lauded the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated for recognizing their separate contributions to society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. deliberately meets the needs of communities through active and impactful engagement. The Fraternity's national programs and initiatives offer tangible examples of Love for all Mankind. Globally, Alpha has 2.3 million in scholarship funds raised for 2024 and 850,000 community service hours provided.

Aside from its Scholarship initiative in Liberia, the brotherhood is also having a strong peace building history in Liberia. They have regularly been involved with several meaningful Peace Building initiatives across Liberia and the world. The brotherhood is also involved with a mentorship program for Colleges and Universities students, across the country.

This year's event, Annual Black & Gold Scholarship Ball under the theme, "Empowering Futures Through Education," highlighted the fraternity's unwavering commitment to supporting young scholars.