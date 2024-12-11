Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Leaders Cross Swords Amid Deepening Power Struggles

DAGGERS have been drawn within the ruling Zanu PF party amid an alleged unconstitutional reshuffle of elected executives of the influential Youth League.

The ruling party's youth league top leadership Youth Affairs Minister, Tino Machakaire and Tourism Deputy Minister John Paradza have locked horns over the unilateral removal of office bearers, which the latter said divides the revolutionary party.

Machakaire, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's appointee, is reportedly purging Paradza loyalists in a bid to dilute his elected deputy's influence as internecine fights between the Zanu PF leader and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga intensify over a bid to extend the presidential term.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Machakaire was trying to balance the power matrix of the two feuding factions divided over whether Mnangagwa should serve a third presidential term, which will require constitutional amendments and referendums.

Through a December 9, 2024 communication, Machakaire said changes to portfolio holders were meant to ensure resolutions of the National People's Conference held last October were swiftly implemented. The resolutions include pushing Mnangagwa's incumbency beyond 2028 when his second and final term expires.

"In my capacity as the Secretary for Youth Affairs, l have made the following adjustments in the departmental leadership of the National Youth League Executive Council.

"These changes are intended to enhance the fulfilment of the Zanu PF YL constitutional obligations and meticulous execution of the National People's Conference resolutions..." wrote Machakaire.

Consequently, Tsungai Makumbe was appointed Secretary for Finance, Phineas Makombe (Commissariat), Phillipa Makoko (External Relations), Munashe Mtutsa (Information), Valeria Makonza (Legal Affairs) and Garikai Zonde was thrust to the Science and Technology portfolio.

Sources further told this publication that the most affected executive members are those who were given party vehicles by Mnangagwa, and are now required to surrender them.

The reshuffle was, however, met with resistance by Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Paradza.

In a letter dated December 10, 2024, Paradza said rejigging the executive was a nullity as due process was not followed.

"It is imperative for me to remind you that these comrades were elected into the National Executive and their mandate is from the provinces and was ratified by the National Youth League Conference of 2022, hence any adjustments should be done in consultation with the provinces and above all the Constitution of the party," said Paradza.

"I have since written to the affected comrades guiding them to remain in their positions and continue with their responsibilities as mandated by the National Youth Conference of May 2022 until a clear instruction is issued by the secretary-general. Thus being said, the purported reshuffle is hereby put on hold until further notice," he added.

Machakaire yesterday wasted no time and angrily responded to Paradza's letter, saying his deputy was not qualified to reprimand him.

"You will note that your exercise of functions as Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, there is absolutely no basis upon which you can purport to censure the due discharge of any of the functions of the Secretary for Youth Affairs," Machakaire wrote.

He said he communicated the adjustments and got the blessings of his principal, Mnangagwa.

"I have been duly guided by my principal in terms of Article 10(88)(1)(2) and (13) and Article 26(339) and (4)," further wrote Machakaire.

Paradza was urged to withdraw his earlier letter or risk facing disciplinary action.

"In the circumstances, your much-circulated and published correspondence contesting the communicated position is irregular and must be withdrawn forthwith, failing which the appropriate measures shall be set in motion," warned Machakaire.

Meanwhile, the Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC), during a meeting held in Chinhoyi Saturday, called upon Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, to realise his vision.

The indaba was the first since the party's October National People's Conference in Bulawayo and served to endorse resolutions.

Zanu PF Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, told the gathering of the importance of unity and discipline within the party.

He quashed rumours of factionalism pitting Mnangagwa and his deputy, Chiwenga.

"There is no bad blood between President Mnangagwa and his deputy, Cde Constantino Chiwenga. The Vice President has remained loyal to President Mnangagwa.

"Zanu PF has one centre of power, and party members always be loyal to the sitting leader," Ziyambi said.

He added that the "ED 2030" slogan, which encourages Mnangagwa to see through Vision 2030, should be embraced without fear.