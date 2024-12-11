Zimbabwe: Govt Targets Increase in Cereal Production to 3.3 Metric Tonnes Amid Drought Mitigation Efforts

The Government is aiming to boost cereal production to 3,3 million metric tonnes (MT) during the 2024/2025 Summer Season Plan to ensure food security in the country.

This target is a significant rise from the previous season's 2023/2024 summer harvest of 744,271 MT.

During a post-cabinet briefing, Tuesday, Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere conveyed key updates regarding the agricultural sector's response to the ongoing El Nino-induced drought.

"The 2024/2025 Summer Season Plan aims to increase production of cereals to 3,274,200 MT, compared to the 744,271 MT obtained during the 2023/2024 summer season. Overall production volumes of major crops are expected to increase by 347%, from a mere 915,000 MT to over 4 million MT. The production target for cereals is 3.3 million MT, while that for pulses is 819,500 MT."

The total stock in the Strategic Grain Reserve, which includes wheat, maize, and traditional grains, stands at 245,052 MT.

Muswere added that over 746,238 hectares of maize have been planted to date, achieving 41.5% of the target area.

"To date, over 746,238 hectares of maize have been planted under various support programs, achieving 41.5% of the target. Under the Presidential Input Schemes, 117% of the targeted 9 million plots have been prepared by 116% of the targeted 3 million rural households," he said.

The Minister urged farmers to heed advisories from AGRITEX to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing dry spell.

"Regarding the current dry spell, agronomic advisories from AGRITEX should guide farmers at the local level. A prediction by the Meteorological Services of normal to above-normal rainfall is still in place," said Muswere.