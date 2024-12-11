Liberia: LCC Urges Majority Bloc, Speaker Koffa to Uphold Supreme Court Ruling

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) is calling on the opposition Majority Bloc and the embattled Speaker in the House of Representatives to uphold the recent ruling of the Supreme Court, urging adherence to the principles of justice and the rule of law. The ruling which quotes article 33 and 49 of the constitution of the Republic of Liberia according to the ruling is in conformity with the law and as such honorable men and women should conduct themselves accordingly.

In the reconciliatory dialogue meeting organize by the Council of Churches with the Speaker Fonati J. Koffa and the majority blocked led by Honorable Samuel Kogar at the Providence Baptist Church on Broad Street, the separate parties agreed to conform and adhere to the rule of law and accountability. The Supreme Court according to legal framework interprets the Liberia constitution and its ruling sets the basis for good governance.

The LCC prays that members of the Majority Bloc and the Speaker respect the Supreme Court's decision and ruling as clear and unequivocal. The Council deems any actions by any of the parties to undermine the Court's judgment as unconstitutional and ultra vires is in disregard to the rule of law. It is the LCC's position that this ruling should bring the current legislative impasse to an end.

The Council is urging the parties to respect the Constitution and the House rules by returning to regular legislative sessions and pursuing any efforts to remove the Speaker through lawful means.

Additionally, the LCC calls on the other branches of government to refrain from acts of interference and respect the separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution and also negating acts of defiance to the decision of the Supreme Court's. The Council calls on legislators to honorably and dutifully carry out the work of the Liberian to ensure that the budget and other proceedings are dealt with peacefully.

The Liberia Council of Churches remains committed to fostering constitutional governance and stability in Liberia.