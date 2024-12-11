Namibia: Girl (10) Hospitalised After Drinking Traditional Gin

11 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A girl (10) has been hospitalised after allegedly consuming half a litre of traditional gin at Ongwediva on Monday.

Namibian Police Oshana crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Fredrick Ndjadila says the victim was discovered at around 12h00 on Monday.

According to Ndjadila, the girl allegedly went to her neighbour's house and snuck into the traditional storeroom to look for food.

"She found a half-litre bottle of traditional gin hidden in a drum and consumed it," he says.

She was discovered by the owner of the house lying on the floor passed out, he adds.

The girl was taken to the Ongwediva Health Centre, from where she was later transferred to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for medical care.

Ndjadila says the minor is in a stable condition.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

