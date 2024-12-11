Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga in Chiadzwa for ZCDC Tour

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Chiadzwa for a tour of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) Deep Boiling Facility.

He was welcomed by the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza, Minister of State Security Lovemore Matuke, and Service Chiefs, led by Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, among others.

The deep boiling facility is in line with Government's quest to value add mineral resources to enhance their value.

Government has been pushing for value addition of mineral resources to create jobs, increase revenue of mineral resources and diversifying the economy to make it more resilient.