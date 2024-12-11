Angola: Senator Coons, Cornyn Statement on Investments in the Lobito Corridor

9 December 2024
United States Senate (Washington, DC)
press release

WASHINGTON — Following last week’s announcement of over $560 million in new funding to support the Lobito Corridor project, including commitments expected to generate at least $200 million in additional private-sector capital that will bring total U.S. investment in the corridor to $4 billion, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) issued the following statement:

“We have both visited Angola in the past year and know that in Luanda and in capitals across Africa and throughout the Global South, our partners are asking for more American engagement from both the public sector and private sector. Increased engagement with nations like Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo don’t just benefit those nations – they benefit the United States, as well. Strategic investments like the Lobito Corridor help us better compete with China and secure access to critical minerals and other important resources that will improve our own economy. Our national security will be strengthened through continued U.S. investment combined with efforts to bring peace to the region, like our efforts to end the long-simmering conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda through the Luanda Process.

“The new investments in the Lobito Corridor are proof that President Trump’s BUILD Act and the Development Finance Corporation it created are critical tools that are unlocking private capital and sustainable investments across the region. Continuing to rely on the Development Finance Corporation and other public- and private-sector organizations will help us unlock private investments and ensure peace, security, and prosperity for ourselves and our regional partners.”

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Senate. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.