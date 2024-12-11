Zimbabwe: Zevgolis Rules the Roost in Byo

He's just the best; forget the rest!

Mano Zevgolis romped to his fourth consecutive 3-Hour Endurance Race title at Bulawayo Motorsport Park on Saturday.

And it seems as if winning is all that matters for the irresistible Harare-based motor racing driver who was just in an uncompromising mood as he swept the opposition aside in his Honda CRX, much to the delight of members of Team Mano Zevgolis, who partied all night long, celebrating the latest achievement by their hero and legend.

And they had every reason to.

Zevgolis himself was just over the moon as he spoke to Zimpapers Sports Hub soon after the exciting race on Saturday.

"I am delighted, but somewhat surprised to have clinched the 3-Hour Endurance title for the fourth consecutive year.

"The extreme temperatures this year were very hard on the drivers and cars alike. It was a very well-run and successful event as usual, with a really impressive number of competitors in all classes.

"My car ran well, although it developed a misfire 15 minutes before the end of the race. However, I managed to keep it going on 3 cylinders until the chequered flag dropped.

"Thanks to the sponsors and marshalls and congratulations to all the competitors. Finally, thank you to hp lubes/Castrol for their unwavering support of me," Zevgolis said with a smile.

Second place went to exciting young Bulawayo driver Dylan Pragji in a VW Polo, while Wayne Jardine was pushed back into third place in a Shelby Canam.

Pragji is another big star in the making.

For the One Hour Bike Endurance, Matt Schultz came home first ahead of Harley Taylor and third-placed Tim Schultz/Cam Aitkin.

Saturday's event attracted several international competitors from South Africa, the UK, Namibia, Botswana, and Canada.

But the big day belonged to Zevgolis, who was once again the toast of the day for the contingent from Harare, who made their way to the City of Kings and Queens to compete in this exciting event, which closed the 2024 motor racing season in Zimbabwe.

On Saturday, engines were sounding good; high revs and loud exhausts were the order of the day, and some cars were almost drifting round the bends and faster than your average Honda Fit or Toyota Axio.

But they were all no match for Zevgolis, who obliterated the field in his Honda CRX just like what he's done in the past three editions of the Endurance Race in Bulawayo. "This guy is phenomenal...he's just beating them left, right, and centre. He is just incredible. He is always driving with a smile on his face... He is a legend," one motor racing fan said after the race on Saturday.

Zevgolis has now monopolised the 3-Hour Endurance Race. He took centre stage from the get-go and never looked back for a magnificent job.

Overall results

Motorcycles

Sprint races 250cc: 3rd Doug Bowden

2nd Dave Mouat

1st Doug Mellor

Open Class:

3rd Harley Taylor

2nd Matt Shultz

1st Greg Reid

I hour Bike Endurance

Open Class:

3rd Tim Shultz and Cam Aitkin

2nd Harley Taylor

1st Matt Shultz

Class B

3rd Ian Gutherless

2nd Greg Reid

1st Doug Mellor

Hurricane Auto Parts Trophy for the shortest distance covered: Doug Bawden

Hurricane Auto Parts Trophy for the youngest rider of the day: Harley Taylor

Hurricane Auto Parts Trophy for the

Rider of the day: Jan Blighnat

One hour Index of performance for bikes

3rd 95.22% Doug mellor

2nd 96.04% Kelvin blignaut

1st 97.17% Greg Reed

One hour Endurance Sheild for the overall winner of the one hour.

3rd Tim Shultz and Cam Aitkin

2nd Harley Taylor

1st Matt Shultz

Cars

Sprint races

Class D

3rd Rob Weston

2nd Bob Beaver

1st Travis Jensen

Class C

3rd Ronaldo Parsell

2nd Declan Mellor

1st Denzel Bhana

Class B

3rd Quinten Holder

2nd Aiden White

1st Mano Zevgolis

Bt class

1st Dion Slabbet

Class A -Sports car

1st Wayne Jardine

Class A -Saloon cars

3rd Des Morris

2nd Craig Goby

1st Calvin Rademeyer

Phils Auto Tropy: Fast lap in Sprints

Calvin Rademeyer: 1.15.347 sec

Drivers of the day: Travis Jensen and Mano zevgolis

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

3 hour endurance Index of performance

3rd 92.82% Ryan Winterboer

2nd 93.24% Dylan pragji

1st 93.37% Travis Jensen

3 Hour Endurance classes

Class D

3rd Bob Beaver

2nd Ryan Winterboer

1st Travis Jensen

Class C

3rd Neil Bruce

2nd Tapiwa Mukori

1st Declan Mellor

Class B

1st Mano Zevgolis

Class BT

1st Deon Slabbert

Class A Saloon

2nd Jamie Kerwin, Shaun Kerwin, Rob van Renen

1st Des Morris, Christian Morris, Jim Perry

Class: Sports A

1st Wayne Jardine

3 Hour Endurance -Overall winners

3rd Wayne Jardine

2nd Dylan Pragji

1st Mano Zevgolis