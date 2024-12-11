Zimbabwe: Zevgolis Rules the Roost in Byo

He's just the best; forget the rest!
Mano Zevgolis romped to his fourth consecutive 3-Hour Endurance Race title at Bulawayo Motorsport Park on Saturday.
And it seems as if winning is all that matters for the irresistible Harare-based motor racing driver who was just in an uncompromising mood as he swept the opposition aside in his Honda CRX, much to the delight of members of Team Mano Zevgolis, who partied all night long, celebrating the latest achievement by their hero and legend.
And they had every reason to.
Zevgolis himself was just over the moon as he spoke to Zimpapers Sports Hub soon after the exciting race on Saturday.
"I am delighted, but somewhat surprised to have clinched the 3-Hour Endurance title for the fourth consecutive year.
"The extreme temperatures this year were very hard on the drivers and cars alike. It was a very well-run and successful event as usual, with a really impressive number of competitors in all classes.
"My car ran well, although it developed a misfire 15 minutes before the end of the race. However, I managed to keep it going on 3 cylinders until the chequered flag dropped.
"Thanks to the sponsors and marshalls and congratulations to all the competitors. Finally, thank you to hp lubes/Castrol for their unwavering support of me," Zevgolis said with a smile.
Second place went to exciting young Bulawayo driver Dylan Pragji in a VW Polo, while Wayne Jardine was pushed back into third place in a Shelby Canam.
Pragji is another big star in the making.
For the One Hour Bike Endurance, Matt Schultz came home first ahead of Harley Taylor and third-placed Tim Schultz/Cam Aitkin.
Saturday's event attracted several international competitors from South Africa, the UK, Namibia, Botswana, and Canada.
But the big day belonged to Zevgolis, who was once again the toast of the day for the contingent from Harare, who made their way to the City of Kings and Queens to compete in this exciting event, which closed the 2024 motor racing season in Zimbabwe.
On Saturday, engines were sounding good; high revs and loud exhausts were the order of the day, and some cars were almost drifting round the bends and faster than your average Honda Fit or Toyota Axio.
But they were all no match for Zevgolis, who obliterated the field in his Honda CRX just like what he's done in the past three editions of the Endurance Race in Bulawayo. "This guy is phenomenal...he's just beating them left, right, and centre. He is just incredible. He is always driving with a smile on his face... He is a legend," one motor racing fan said after the race on Saturday.
Zevgolis has now monopolised the 3-Hour Endurance Race. He took centre stage from the get-go and never looked back for a magnificent job.
Overall results
Motorcycles
Sprint races 250cc: 3rd Doug Bowden
2nd Dave Mouat
1st Doug Mellor
Open Class:
3rd Harley Taylor
2nd Matt Shultz
1st Greg Reid
I hour Bike Endurance
Open Class:
3rd Tim Shultz and Cam Aitkin
2nd Harley Taylor
1st Matt Shultz
Class B
3rd Ian Gutherless
2nd Greg Reid
1st Doug Mellor
Hurricane Auto Parts Trophy for the shortest distance covered: Doug Bawden
Hurricane Auto Parts Trophy for the youngest rider of the day: Harley Taylor
Hurricane Auto Parts Trophy for the
Rider of the day: Jan Blighnat
One hour Index of performance for bikes
3rd 95.22% Doug mellor
2nd 96.04% Kelvin blignaut
1st 97.17% Greg Reed
One hour Endurance Sheild for the overall winner of the one hour.
3rd Tim Shultz and Cam Aitkin
2nd Harley Taylor
1st Matt Shultz
Cars
Sprint races
Class D
3rd Rob Weston
2nd Bob Beaver
1st Travis Jensen
Class C
3rd Ronaldo Parsell
2nd Declan Mellor
1st Denzel Bhana
Class B
3rd Quinten Holder
2nd Aiden White
1st Mano Zevgolis
Bt class
1st Dion Slabbet
Class A -Sports car
1st Wayne Jardine
Class A -Saloon cars
3rd Des Morris
2nd Craig Goby
1st Calvin Rademeyer
Phils Auto Tropy: Fast lap in Sprints
Calvin Rademeyer: 1.15.347 sec
Drivers of the day: Travis Jensen and Mano zevgolis
3 hour endurance Index of performance
3rd 92.82% Ryan Winterboer
2nd 93.24% Dylan pragji
1st 93.37% Travis Jensen
3 Hour Endurance classes
Class D
3rd Bob Beaver
2nd Ryan Winterboer
1st Travis Jensen
Class C
3rd Neil Bruce
2nd Tapiwa Mukori
1st Declan Mellor
Class B
1st Mano Zevgolis
Class BT
1st Deon Slabbert
Class A Saloon
2nd Jamie Kerwin, Shaun Kerwin, Rob van Renen
1st Des Morris, Christian Morris, Jim Perry
Class: Sports A
1st Wayne Jardine
3 Hour Endurance -Overall winners
3rd Wayne Jardine
2nd Dylan Pragji
1st Mano Zevgolis