Zimbabwe: Police Release Accident Victims Names

Police have released the names of five of the seven people who died when a bus they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road early Sunday morning.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's post on the X platform regarding a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 330-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 8 December 2024 at around 0330 hours.

"Seven people died on the spot, while 22 others were injured when an Inter Africa bus with 43 passengers on board rammed into the back of a stationary Freightliner truck with no passengers on board. Of the 22 victims who were injured, six were treated and discharged, and 16 others are admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital."

The five victims who have been positively identified by their next of kin are Mutanga Brian, a male adult from Bocha, Marange, Manyise Madubeko (45), a male adult from 4th Street, Bulawayo.

Ncube Sinqobile (43), a female adult from Xanti Village, Esigodini, Muchemwa Matienga (62), a male adult from Lasper Road, Harrisvale, Bulawayo, and Mafukidze Edmen Collin (39), a male adult from Overspill, Epworth.

The other two victims have yet to be identified by their next of kin.

In a separate statement, Mr Tafadzwa Goliati, president of the Passenger Association of Zimbabwe, expressed condolences.

"Regrettably, an Inter Africa bus was involved in a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

"We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads and to follow all safety guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future."

In another incident on December 8, 2024, at around 0130 hours, a Nissan pick-up truck veered off the road and collided with a stationary Scania truck along the Harare-Hwedza Road, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to a passenger. The body of the deceased was taken to Marondera Hospital.