Zimbabwe: Police Release Accident Victims Names

10 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

Police have released the names of five of the seven people who died when a bus they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road early Sunday morning.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's post on the X platform regarding a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 330-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 8 December 2024 at around 0330 hours.

"Seven people died on the spot, while 22 others were injured when an Inter Africa bus with 43 passengers on board rammed into the back of a stationary Freightliner truck with no passengers on board. Of the 22 victims who were injured, six were treated and discharged, and 16 others are admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital."

The five victims who have been positively identified by their next of kin are Mutanga Brian, a male adult from Bocha, Marange, Manyise Madubeko (45), a male adult from 4th Street, Bulawayo.

Ncube Sinqobile (43), a female adult from Xanti Village, Esigodini, Muchemwa Matienga (62), a male adult from Lasper Road, Harrisvale, Bulawayo, and Mafukidze Edmen Collin (39), a male adult from Overspill, Epworth.

The other two victims have yet to be identified by their next of kin.

In a separate statement, Mr Tafadzwa Goliati, president of the Passenger Association of Zimbabwe, expressed condolences.

"Regrettably, an Inter Africa bus was involved in a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

"We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads and to follow all safety guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future."

In another incident on December 8, 2024, at around 0130 hours, a Nissan pick-up truck veered off the road and collided with a stationary Scania truck along the Harare-Hwedza Road, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to a passenger. The body of the deceased was taken to Marondera Hospital.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.