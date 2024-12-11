Zimbabwe: Curran Set for Zim Debut

Ben Curran is set to become the latest cricket product from the Curran family to make his international bow after he was named in the Zimbabwe One Day International squad for the forthcoming white ball series against Afghanistan.

The left-hander is the son of the late former Zimbabwe international and coach, Kevin Curran, and is the middle brother of England internationals, Sam and Tom.

After earning a maiden call-up for the Chevrons' forthcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, the 28-year-old is set to follow in the footsteps of his late father, who played 11 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987 before presiding as head coach between 2005 and 2007.

The English-born Ben Curran previously played for Northamptonshire in the UK between 2018 and 2022 before retracing his footsteps to Zimbabwe, where he is playing for Mid-West Rhinos.

He recently made himself available for Zimbabwe selection, and his statistics in the List A Pro50 Championship earned him a deserved call-up.

Curran is the leading run scorer in the List A championship with 258 runs under the belt from four innings, at an average of 64.50.

He has scored a century and two half tons in the competition this season and has also impressed in first-class cricket, averaging 74.14.

His brothers Sam and Tom have played for England in all three formats, for 117 and 60 matches, respectively. While Tom's international appearance came in 2021, Sam is currently part of England's white-ball setup.

Besides Curran, Zimbabwe also handed a maiden call-up to teenage left-arm fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri yesterday when they announced two squads for the T20I and ODI series against Afghanistan.

Nyamhuri announced himself at the Under-19 World Cup held in South Africa earlier this year. He is part of both Zimbabwe squads announced yesterday.

"At just 18, Nyamhuri has been one of the country's stand-out young talents, impressing earlier this year at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, where he emerged as Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker with eight scalps.

"The promising pacer has since drawn praise as a "future star" of Zimbabwean cricket," said Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement.

Both Curran and Nyamhuri have been named in the ODI squad, which also welcomes back pace bowler Victor Nyauchi.

They replace Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, and Clive Madande, who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

The rest of the squad from Zimbabwe's recent ODI series against Pakistan remains unchanged.

In the only changes to the T20I squad, Nyamhuri comes in alongside opening batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who is in line to make his debut in the shortest format.

Madande and Mavuta miss out due to injury and selection adjustments.

The white ball series will be played at Harare Sports Club, starting with three T20Is tomorrow. The other two games in the shortest format will be played on December 13 and 14, followed by three ODIs on December 17, 19, and 21.

The two sides will reconvene again in a two-match Test series from December 26, the squad for which is yet to be named.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

Zimbabwe ODI Squad:

Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams