Zimbabwe: Ecosure Celebrates Insurance Milestone

EcoSure, a Zimbabwean life insurance provider, marks a major milestone today, as it celebrates a decade of innovation, empowerment of millions through insurance inclusion and positive community impact.

Over the past 10 years, EcoSure, a unit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited's insurance business, has redefined the life insurance industry by positively transforming the lives of over three million Zimbabweans, ensuring dignity during life's most challenging moments.

"Our goal from day one was to create solutions that resonate with the everyday Zimbabwean," said Mr Gift Noko, Econet Insurance's chief insurance officer, reflecting on the company's achievements.

"We knew that traditional insurance models were leaving many people behind. That's why we set out to innovate, to build something inclusive, affordable and impactful," Mr Noko said.

He said since inception, EcoSure had been driven by a mission to make insurance accessible and affordable to all Zimbabweans.

The company has paid claims to more than 56 000 families, providing dignified burials and alleviating the financial burden on grieving loved ones.

"Looking back at the lives we have touched and the communities we have supported, I can confidently say we have made a difference."

EcoSure's decade-long journey has been marked by relentless innovation. The company has consistently introduced value propositions tailored to the needs of Zimbabwean families and communities, removing barriers that once excluded many from accessing insurance.

EcoSure has also rewarded thousands of clients for their loyalty through promotions that have fostered a deeper engagement with the brand. This included promotions such as Mabhodho, Chauya Chakaloader and Titambire Sethule, which have given back to customers, reinforcing EcoSure's position as a leader in customer-centric insurance products.

"Insurance isn't just about policies or payouts -- it's about relationships," said Mr Noko.

"The trust and loyalty of our customers have been the cornerstone of our success. Our promotions are a way of saying thank you and showing our gratitude for their being part of the EcoSure family."

To celebrate the 10th anniversary milestone, EcoSure said it would reward 1 200 customers with generous cash prizes over the next 90 days.

Mr Noko said EcoSure's impact extends far beyond insurance.

"Over the past decade, we have invested in community initiatives designed to uplift lives and build resilience. These efforts include support for local schools, clinics, and vulnerable groups.

"Our philosophy has always been rooted in the community. That's what drives us every day," he said.

For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, EcoSure showcased its unwavering commitment to community health by distributing hundreds of handwashing basins across the country.

"The initiative promoted critical hygiene practices, curbing the spread of the virus, safeguarding thousands of lives and reinforcing the nation's resilience during the crisis.

"In 2023, we replicated the initiative, donating handwashing basins to more than 100 schools in regions across the country that were affected by cholera," the EcoSure boss said.

As a testament to its stellar contributions to the industry, over the past decade, EcoSure has received 17 prestigious awards, including the Most Popular Funeral Cover (2017) awarded by the global Research Bureau International, Top Life Assurance Award (2021 and 2023) at the Top Companies Awards, and Most Innovative Insurance Company Award (2021) in a national Insurance Survey.

As EcoSure looks ahead to the next decade, the company says it is excited about the future in which it plans to deepen its impact by rolling out new, customer-centric products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of Zimbabweans.

Mr Noko noted that EcoSure's 10th anniversary was more than just a celebration of the company's achievements over the past 10 years.

"It is a renewal of our commitment to all Zimbabweans, to inclusion, and to even greater community impact over the next decade."