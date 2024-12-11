Zimbabwe: Disaster Management Legal Framework Upgraded

10 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Remember Deketeke and Obey Musiwa

The legal framework for managing disasters and the risk of disasters is being upgraded along with the policies, strategies and institutional organisation.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe, whose Ministry spearheads disaster management, told a multi-stakeholder consultation workshop on the proposed Disaster Risk Management Bill in Harare yesterday that the Government had to provide the legal framework for effective disaster risk reduction.

"Indeed, strengthening disaster risk governance is one of the four priorities set out in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015-2030. It is the Government's responsibility to provide an enabling legislative framework under which disaster risk reduction operates," Minister Garwe said.

Minister Garwe urged stakeholders to provide insights that would help reshape the legislative framework for disaster risk reduction in Zimbabwe.

"It is crucial that this Bill becomes a robust tool for disaster risk management in our country."

He highlighted ongoing efforts to amend both the Rural and District Councils Act and the Urban Councils Act.

"This becomes so important in light of the challenges we face with individuals who self-allocate land."

