Zimbabwe: Govt Set to Surpass 35t Gold Mobilisation Target

Government is on course to achieve and surpass the target of 35 tonnes of gold delivered to Fidelity Printers by the end of the year, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said yesterday.

He said this while addressing delegates to the fourth quarter gold mobilisation send-off ceremony in Harare.

"Zimbabwe's gold sector holds immense significance for the country's economy and foreign currency generation. Suffice to say that it anchors our new currency, the ZiG. Therefore, there is a need for us to maximise our gold deliveries so that we increase the level of reserves for the ZiG.

"The 2024 annual gold delivery target to Fidelity was set at 35 tonnes, and as of the end of November, the delivery was 32 tonnes. So, we have the opportunity, and it is the desire of the Ministry to not only achieve the 35 tonnes, but to surpass it. When we met briefly, someone said maybe 37 tonnes is not a bad target. So, if we are going to do 37 tonnes, it means we have to do five tonnes in December, it can be done," Minister Chitando said.

He added that in October and November, deliveries to Fidelity were at 4,17 tonnes, and 3,77 tonnes respectively and stressed the importance of gold to the country's economy.

"It is very important in terms of strengthening our economy, in terms of foreign currency, the ZiG, and once again in terms of strengthening the reserves of our currency, the ZiG.

"We need a thriving gold sector. We need a thriving mining sector and amongst other interventions, Government will continue with the formalisation and continue to support the artisanal and small-scale mining operations, not only just in gold but other minerals, by ensuring that we have structures to empower our artisanal and small scale mining sector with training, technology and funding. There will be more structures that government will come up with to ensure that this is done," Minister Chitando said.

The Minister implored the mining sector to observe responsible mining ethos, including the country's rules and laws.

"I don't have to go through item by item but all laws relating to labour, all laws relating to the environment, all laws in terms of the provisions of the Finance Act have to be observed as we undertake mining activities.

"Of course, as you go out there to various parts of the country, you will also look at documentation and check to ensure that all the production is channelled through the correct channels," he said.

Minister Chitando also directed teams that will move around the country to be on the lookout for illegal mining activities.

The eight teams will be deployed to all the country's provinces, excluding Harare and Bulawayo.