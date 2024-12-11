Nigeria: No Evidence Video Shows Soldiers Deployed to Fight Terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria

No evidence video shows soldiers deployed to fight terrorists in northwestern Nigeria

IN SHORT: A video has been posted on Facebook claiming to show soldiers deployed to the northwestern parts of Nigeria in September 2024 to find a notorious gangster and others like him. However, the video first appeared online months before the military was deployed to the area.

"OPERATION END BELLO TURJI Special squad deployed to Zamfara, Sokoto Kebbi, and Katsina to bring Bello Turji and there likes within 48 days," reads the caption of a video posted on Facebook on 6 September 2024.

The video shows armed men in military uniforms running in one direction in the middle of the street.

Some of them can be heard speaking in Hausa, a language widely spoken in northern Nigeria.

Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina are states in northwestern Nigeria.

Bello Turji is one of the leaders of a terrorist group operating in the northern parts of the country. His group is reportedly heavily armed and targets homes, stealing livestock, money and other belongings before kidnapping people.

The same video and claim can be found here, here and here.

But does the video show soldiers deployed to the northwestern region to flush out Turji and his gang? We checked.

Old video

A Google reverse image search of a screenshot from the video revealed that it first appeared online in July 2024.

The video was posted on the Facebook page Nigerian Military Gallery, with the caption: "Nigerian army Recruits on 40km endurance race."

The page claims to be "dedicated to the men of the Nigerian armed forces (Army, Navy and Airforce)" and regularly posts images and videos of Nigerian military personnel seemingly performing their duties.

On 1 September, Nigeria's minister of state for defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle deployed military chiefs to several states in the northwestern region, including Sokoto and Zamfara, to restore peace and security. They were also tasked with "supervising operations and ensuring that Bello Turji and his Bandits gang are flushed out".

Matawalle announced the deployment in a press statement published on the ministry's official website. But the statement was not accompanied by the video circulating on social media.

Furthermore, none of the media outlets that reported on the deployment featured the circulating video.

The claim that the video shows special military forces deployed to Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina states to eliminate terrorists is false.