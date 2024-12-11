Kenya: Govt Extends Medical Insurance Scheme for Civil Servants

Nairobi — The Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development has announced an extension of the Civil Servants Medical Insurance Scheme until December 31, 2024, with new arrangements coming into effect from January 1, 2025.

This move aims to ensure that government employees continue to receive uninterrupted medical cover.

In a circular issued on December 9, the Ministry revealed that after the current scheme expires, a new fund,the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund will be established.

The fund, set to be administered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), will provide benefits equivalent to the Comprehensive Medical Insurance cover for civil servants.

This transition has been made in consultation with key stakeholders, including the National Treasury, the Ministry of Health, and the Solicitor-General.

"SHA has been directed to put in place adequate measures and inform all the contracted service providers (healthcare facilities) to ensure that National Government employees... and their dependants access an uninterrupted medical cover with effect from 1st January, 2025," read the circular by Public Service Principal Secretary Dandyatices Gathecha in part.

The government says it is keen on ensuring seamless continuity of health benefits for National Government employees, including those in ministries, state departments, county governments, and the National Youth Service.

The new arrangement will also include coverage for employees' dependants.

He emphasized the importance of informing all staff about the new developments, and called on accounting officers to communicate the changes within their respective offices.

According to Gathecha,this move marks a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to provide stable healthcare access to its civil servants, with an emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted services starting in the New Year.