Somalia: Heavy Clashes Erupt Between Somali Federal, and Jubaland Forces in Raskamboni

Raskamboni, Somalia — Intense combat erupted on Wednesday in Raskamboni, located in the Lower Juba region of southern Somalia, pitting Somali Federal Government (SFG) forces against Jubaland regional security units. The clashes have raised concerns about stability in an area already fraught with security challenges due to the presence of Al-Shabaab militants.

The fighting, which began in the early hours of the morning, involved heavy exchanges of gunfire and the use of light weaponry. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising from various parts of the town, indicating the severity of the engagement. Although exact casualty figures are not yet available, local sources suggest there have been injuries on both sides.

Both the Somali Federal Government and the Jubaland administration have confirmed the outbreak of hostilities. In statements released to the press, each side blamed the other for the initiation of the conflict. A spokesperson for the SFG claimed that Jubaland forces attacked a federal checkpoint, while Jubaland officials countered that federal troops had provocatively entered their territory, leading to defensive actions.

The conflict comes at a time when Somalia is attempting to consolidate its federal structure, with tensions often arising between the central government in Mogadishu and regional states over power and resource distribution. Jubaland, which has sought greater autonomy under President Ahmed Madobe, has particularly contentious relations with the federal government, with disputes over security, governance, and resource control.

International observers and local peace advocates have expressed deep concern over the escalation, urging both parties to seek dialogue. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and other international actors have called for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to resolve the underlying issues.

The impact on civilians has been significant, with reports of people fleeing the area to avoid the violence. Local community leaders are calling for humanitarian aid to address the immediate needs of those displaced by the conflict.

As the situation develops, there is growing fear that the fighting could provide an opportunity for Al-Shabaab to exploit the disarray, potentially undermining security gains made in recent years against the militant group.

The international community is watching closely, with diplomats and regional bodies like the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) expected to intervene or mediate to prevent further destabilization in an already volatile region.