Somalia: Somali Forces Repel Attack in Lower Juba, Accuse Jubaland Leader of Al-Shabaab Ties

11 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Armed Forces (SNA) repelled an attack on their forward operating bases in Raskamboni, Lower Juba, by regional troops led by Jubaland leader Ahmed Madoobe, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The SNA had been securing the bases and preparing for enhanced anti-terrorism measures in the region when the assault occurred. They effectively countered the attack, maintaining control over the area and ensuring continued stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense condemned the assault and accused Madoobe of collusion with al-Shabaab militants. The ministry noted that Madoobe's forces could only have reached Raskamboni by crossing through al-Shabaab-controlled territory, indicating a coordinated effort with the insurgents. This cooperation, they said, highlights a dangerous partnership.

The ministry stressed that these actions compromise national security and constitute a betrayal of Somalia's sovereignty, pledging that individuals involved in these "subversive acts" would face "severe legal punishment."

Somalia's federal government reaffirmed its dedication to protecting its military and advancing operations to dismantle terrorist threats across the nation. The government vowed to intensify anti-terror activities in Lower Juba to protect Somali citizens and their property.

